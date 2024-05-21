BWA President Meets Russian Orthodox Patriarch

Baptist World Alliance (BWA) President John Upton led a Baptist delegation, which included Hans Guderian, president of the European Baptist Federation, in a meeting with Kirill I, Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, on March 29.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 21, 2024
Baptist World Alliance (BWA) President John Upton led a Baptist delegation, which included Hans Guderian, president of the European Baptist Federation, in a meeting with Kirill I, Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, on March 29.
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCharles Qualls
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionJim Somerville
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKevin Ritter
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJulia Goldie Day
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMadison McClendon
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMakayla Dunkin
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
OpinionMadison Boboltz
OpinionPreston Clegg
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsTyler Hummel
OpinionDerek Crawford
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJulia Goldie Day
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsTyler Hummel
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsStan Hastey
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionJim Somerville
OpinionKevin Ritter
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMadison McClendon
OpinionMakayla Dunkin
OpinionMadison Boboltz
OpinionPreston Clegg
OpinionDerek Crawford
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionChrista Brown
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionChris Caldwell
OpinionGeneece Goertzen-Morrison and Mandi Pratt
OpinionHayoung Park
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionTony Campolo
OpinionMallory Challis
OpinionPatrick Wilson
OpinionAnthony Akaeze
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageJeff Brumley
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff