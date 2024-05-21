Baptist News Global
BWA President Meets Russian Orthodox Patriarch

Baptist World Alliance (BWA) President John Upton led a Baptist delegation, which included Hans Guderian, president of the European Baptist Federation, in a meeting with Kirill I, Orthodox Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, on March 29.

