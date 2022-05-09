Canadian panel urges not hiring military chaplains of religions that exclude women from their priesthoods

An advisory panel to the Canadian Department of National Defence wants to rid the Canadian Armed Forces of military chaplains whose religious faiths do not openly promote diversity.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | May 9, 2022
An advisory panel to the Canadian Department of National Defence wants to rid the Canadian Armed Forces of military chaplains whose religious faiths do not openly promote diversity.
AnalysisRick Pidcock
OpinionPhawnda Moore
AnalysisMelody Maxwell
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionDwight A. Moody
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
Paid Promoted Content
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionLaura Ellis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMeredith Stone
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAudrey Simango
OpinionPhawnda Moore
OpinionDwight A. Moody
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJamar A. Boyd II
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionAlicia D. Myers
OpinionGrace Ji-Sun Kim
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionElijah Tanner
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionAndrea Huffman
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionPriscilla Pope-Levison
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff