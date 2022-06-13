Cardinal adviser to Pope Francis says resignation rumors are ‘cheap soap opera’

In an interview published Wednesday (June 8), Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga dismissed rumors circulating in the media that the pope might resign as nothing more than “a cheap soap opera.”
