Cardinal adviser to Pope Francis says resignation rumors are ‘cheap soap opera’

Exclude from home page  |  June 13, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

In an interview published Wednesday (June 8), Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga dismissed rumors circulating in the media that the pope might resign as nothing more than “a cheap soap opera.”

