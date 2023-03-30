Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Carl Lentz, in first staff position since Hillsong, joins Transformation Church in Tulsa

Exclude from home page  |  March 30, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Carl Lentz, the ousted pastor of Hillsong New York City, has landed on staff at Transformation Church, a predominantly Black, nondenominational megachurch in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that is led by pastor, author and popular YouTuber Michael Todd.

More Articles