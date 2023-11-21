Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Carlton Pearson, influential Oklahoma megachurch founder who rejected hell, dies at age 70

Exclude from home page  |  November 21, 2023

Read the full story: Associated Press

The founder of a former megachurch in Oklahoma who was branded a heretic and lost one audience — but gained a new one — after he rejected the idea of hell and supported gay rights has died, his agent said Monday.

More Articles