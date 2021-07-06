Baptist News Global
Catholic bishop of Syracuse decries Doctrine of Discovery, suggests pope do the same

July 6, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The Catholic bishop of Syracuse, New York, is speaking out against the Doctrine of Discovery and revealing plans to ask Pope Francis to repudiate theological teachings used for centuries to justify the subjugation of Indigenous peoples.

