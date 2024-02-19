Baptist News Global
Catholic bishops in Mexico say they negotiated for possible peace accord with drug cartel leaders

February 19, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Four Roman Catholic bishops met with Mexican drug cartel bosses in a bid to negotiate a possible peace accord, one of the bishops said, and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Thursday he approves of such talks.

