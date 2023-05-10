Baptist News Global
Catholic, Coptic Orthodox popes offer joint Vatican blessing

Pope Francis and the Coptic Orthodox pope, Tawadros II, delivered a joint blessing Wednesday from St. Peter’s Square in a significant ecumenical gesture to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a historic meeting of their predecessors.

