Catholic leaders, progressive and conservative, condemn the violence at the Capitol

January 11, 2021

Progressive and conservative Catholic leaders condemned the storming of the Capitol, calling the mob’s actions Wednesday (Jan. 6) “sinful” and “appalling,” while reminding Catholic faithful “this is not who we are as Americans.”

