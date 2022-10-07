Baptist News Global
Catholic priest in Italy suspended for pro-LGBTQ stance

October 7, 2022

An Italian priest, well known in the country for his support toward LGBTQ couples, abortion and euthanasia, was suspended by the Catholic Church on Monday (Oct. 3) for “holding positions that are not aligned with Church teaching.”

