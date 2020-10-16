Catholic priest is sentenced to time served after 2018 break-in at nuclear naval base

Since his arrest nearly three years ago on trespassing charges after invading a nuclear submarine base with six others as part of a symbolic nuclear disarmament action, the Rev. Stephen M. Kelly has been held in a Brunswick, Georgia, county jail.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 16, 2020
Since his arrest nearly three years ago on trespassing charges after invading a nuclear submarine base with six others as part of a symbolic nuclear disarmament action, the Rev. Stephen M. Kelly has been held in a Brunswick, Georgia, county jail.
Paid Promoted Content
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionKendra Plating
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBrett Younger
AnalysisAaron Coyle-Carr
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
News
Faith Freedom 2020Mark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Hampton
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHelen Jerman
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
News
Faith Freedom 2020Mark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionKendra Plating
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Jarrell
OpinionPaula Mangum Sheridan
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionIsaac Sharp
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionElla Wall Prichard
OpinionMichael Woolf
OpinionJakob Topper
Opinion
Faith Freedom 2020Marv Knox
OpinionAmber Cantorna
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionTasha Gibson
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff