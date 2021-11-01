CBF Church Benefits creates partnership to offer health insurance benefits

After several years researching solutions for churches to secure health insurance benefits for their staff members, the CBF Church Benefits Board has rolled out a new approach.

CBF Church Benefits recently announced a partnership with Balanced Healthcare Solutions that is open to all congregations. Balanced Healthcare offers one-on-one consultation to help churches find the best options in the marketplace, noted Owner Allyn Hogue.

This is a different approach than CBF Church Benefits previously offered and different than many larger denominational organizations still offer. The older style of denominational benefits includes self-funded plans that feature uniform coverage and benefit from a large pool of participants.

Changes in the health care insurance industry have made such denominational plans more difficult to sustain, said Rob Fox, president of the CBF Church Benefits Board.

The new model fits the way the CBF works in all areas, he added: “CBF does things through collaboration and dynamic partnerships. Allyn Hogue gives concierge service. She will walk everyone through individual options. While it’s not a denominational health plan, it is a good partner relationship.”

This partnership includes options for group health insurance, individual health insurance through federal or state marketplaces, health reimbursement arrangements, and options for dental, vision and life insurance.

For more information or to inquire about coverage, visit the health insurance page on the CBF Church Benefits website.