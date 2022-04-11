Baptist News Global
Chicago church’s plan to fast from ‘whiteness’ for Lent gets pushback

April 11, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

To say that First United Church of Oak Park isn’t used to getting national media attention for its Lenten programming is “perhaps the understatement of the year,” according to senior pastor the Rev. John Edgerton.

