Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

China crackdown on Apple store hits holy book apps, Audible

Exclude from home page  |  October 21, 2021

Read the full story: Associated Press

Amazon’s audiobook service Audible and phone apps for reading the holy books of Islam and Christianity have disappeared from the Apple store in mainland China, the latest examples of the impact of the country’s tightened rules for internet firms.

More Articles