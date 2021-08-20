Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

China’s 47-mile-long problem with the Taliban

Exclude from home page  |  August 20, 2021

Read the full story: Politico

Afghanistan looms larger in the mindset of China’s leadership than you’d imagine from the countries’ mere 47-mile stretch of shared border — a curly line that you’ll easily miss if Google Maps is not sufficiently zoomed in.

More Articles