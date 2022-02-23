Baptist News Global
Christian College Cancels Speaker From Faith Week Over Sermon On LGBTQ Issues

February 23, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Students at Gordon College organized a rally “in solidarity with women and the LGBTQA+ community” after a speaker made what were characterized as misogynistic and transphobic remarks during a chapel service.

