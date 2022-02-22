Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Christian Millionaires Say They’re Motivated By Faith And Patriotism To Pay More Taxes

Exclude from home page  |  February 22, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Once upon a time — way back in the 1950s and ‘60s — the wealthiest Americans paid a top tax rate of over 90%. Now, the top tax rate is 43%, but many of the richest Americans use a variety of techniques to pay much less.

More Articles