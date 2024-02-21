Baptist News Global
Christians Around The World Challenged To Connect With God’s Creation Throughout Lent

Exclude from home page  |  February 21, 2024

A Rocha UK, a Christian environmental charity, points out that Lent “gives us the opportunity to reflect on the practice of fasting and commit to giving up something that brings a real benefit to nature and helps address climate change.”

