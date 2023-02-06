Baptist News Global
Church of England submits blessings for same-sex couples to fierce debate in Synod

February 6, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

This coming week promises to be one of the most historic — and controversial — in the life of the Church of England, as its governing body, General Synod, heads toward a resolution of a long debate over blessings of same-sex couples.

