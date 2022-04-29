Baptist News Global
Circuit Court dismisses challenge to Texas Heartbeat Act

April 29, 2022

Read the full story: Baptist Standard

The U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on April 26 ordered a district court to dismiss challenges to the Texas Heartbeat Act, which essentially bans abortions in Texas after about six weeks into a pregnancy.

