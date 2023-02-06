Civil rights legislation sparked powerful backlash that’s still shaping American politics

For nearly 60 years, conservatives have been trying to gut the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the crowning achievement of the civil rights movement. As a scholar of American voting rights, I believe their long game is finally bearing fruit.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | February 6, 2023
For nearly 60 years, conservatives have been trying to gut the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the crowning achievement of the civil rights movement. As a scholar of American voting rights, I believe their long game is finally bearing fruit.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionSean Powell
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisLaura Ellis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsRay Mwareya
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
OpinionGlen Schmucker
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionSean Powell
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionLetters to the Editor
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionGlen Schmucker
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionTed Parks
OpinionMike Frost
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionChris Ayers
OpinionBert Montgomery
OpinionBill Thurman
OpinionEmily Hull McGee
OpinionSara Robb-Scott
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionChristian Vaughn
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff