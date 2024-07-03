Baptist News Global
Closed-door conference in Poland shows how us conservative Christian networks export ‘conversion therapy’

July 3, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

On an October night in 2023, Focus on the Family’s Glenn T. Stanton stood on a small stage in a windowless conference room in Warsaw, Poland, and gave a fierce lecture titled “How ‘Trans’ Reality is Dramatically Shifting.”

