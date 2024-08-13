Colorado election clerk found guilty of fraud in 2020 election

A conservative evangelical who used her position as a county clerk in an attempt to sway the 2020 presidential election has been found guilty of seven crimes, including four felonies.

Tina Peters, former elections clerk for Mesa County, Colo., is the first local election official to be charged and convicted for supporting Donald Trump’s “big lie” that he actually won the 2020 race.

She colluded with an ally of My Pillow founder Mike Lindell to give him unauthorized access to the county election system. Lindell has been one of the foremost advocates of Trump’s big lie and has faced severe financial consequences for his own lies.

Peters became a hero to the election deniers supporting Trump. Now a Colorado jury has found her guilty of election fraud.

She faced 10 criminal charges and was found guilty of seven. The jury deliberated less than five hours Aug. 12 before reading their decision to a packed courtroom around 5 p.m.

Peters was found guilty of three felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant and one felony count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation. She also was convicted of three misdemeanor charges: first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty and failure to comply with an order from the secretary of state. The jury acquitted her on three counts: criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and identity theft.

Prosecutors portrayed Peters as one of the host of Trump supporters who became “fixated” on voting problems with the 2020 election — problems that have been shown to be nonexistent.

After her conviction, she remained defiant, blaming Dominion Voting Systems and others of stealing votes — despite factual evidence showing her claims are false.

“I will continue to fight until the Truth is revealed that was not allowed to be brought during this trial,” she pledged on X “This is a sad day for our nation and the world. But we WILL win in the end.”

