Columbia removes 3 deans over text exchange deriding concerns of campus antisemitism

July 10, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Three Columbia University administrators have “been permanently removed from their positions” after sending a series of derisive text messages during a panel on campus Jewish life, the university’s provost announced Monday.

