Congressional members share own abortion stories at hearing

Three Democratic members of Congress on Thursday offered deeply personal testimony about their own abortions as a congressional committee examined how to respond to conservative states that are passing laws limiting abortion access.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | October 1, 2021
Three Democratic members of Congress on Thursday offered deeply personal testimony about their own abortions as a congressional committee examined how to respond to conservative states that are passing laws limiting abortion access.
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionMichael Chancellor
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionLaura Rector
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsPat Cole
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRobert P. Jones
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsPat Cole
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMichael Chancellor
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionLaura Rector
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionDavid Bumgardner
OpinionNora Lozano
OpinionNora O. Lozano
OpinionSamira Izadi Page
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionErin Jean Warde
OpinionRichard T. Hughes
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionTyler Tankersley
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionJennifer Hawks
OpinionBob Newell
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff