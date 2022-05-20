Baptist News Global
‘Conversion therapy’ ban falls short in Minnesota Senate

May 20, 2022

An effort to ban “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ youth won a majority in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate on Thursday, but it didn’t get enough votes on a procedural maneuver to advance to a full debate on the bill’s merits.

