Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Coronavirus outbreak strikes L.A. megachurch that defied public health orders

Exclude from home page  |  October 23, 2020

Read the full story: Los Angeles Times

LA Times

An evangelical megachurch in Los Angeles that has defied L.A. County public health orders and held indoor worship services for the last several weeks has been struck with an outbreak of the coronavirus, public health officials confirmed Thursday.

More Articles