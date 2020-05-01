COVID-19 Shutdowns Are Shifting Seminary Education

Dropping enrollment. Students stressed about tuition. Professors moving classes online and offering more flexible schedules. Administrators tightening budgets and wondering how to adapt to a new paradigm for ministry.
CuratedChristianity Today | May 1, 2020
Dropping enrollment. Students stressed about tuition. Professors moving classes online and offering more flexible schedules. Administrators tightening budgets and wondering how to adapt to a new paradigm for ministry.
OpinionDennis Foust
OpinionKate Hanch
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDavid With
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedThe Christian Century
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTommy Shapard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionLaura Mayo
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
OpinionRuss Dean
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDavid Jordan
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionDennis Foust
OpinionKate Hanch
OpinionDavid With
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionTommy Shapard
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionDavid Jordan
OpinionDavid Emmanuel Goatley
OpinionSam Harrell
OpinionKatherine Smith
OpinionZachary Helton
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionRichard Groves
OpinionPaul Baxley
OpinionBrent Bowden
OpinionDean Clifford
OpinionMatt Dodrill
OpinionBill Leonard
CuratedChristianity Today
CuratedThe Christian Century
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff