Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

COVID-19 Took Black Lives First. It Didn’t Have To.

CuratedProPublica  |  May 12, 2020

Read the full story: ProPublica

In Chicago, 70 of the city’s 100 first recorded victims of COVID-19 were black. Their lives were rich, and their deaths cannot be dismissed as inevitable. Immediate factors could — and should — have been addressed.

 

More Articles