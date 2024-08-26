Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Critics School Kirk Cameron After Weird Rant About Atheists, Drag Queens And Strippers

Exclude from home page  |  August 26, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

Former “Growing Pains” star and Christian evangelical activist Kirk Cameron found himself trending on X on Tuesday after an attack on public schools that included a bizarre claim about what happens to students there.

More Articles