Dalai Lama returns to Indian headquarters after knee replacement surgery in the US

August 28, 2024

The Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, returned to the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile in northern India on Wednesday after undergoing a knee replacement surgery in New York.

