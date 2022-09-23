Baptist News Global
Defying Ukraine’s wartime warnings, thousands of Hasidic pilgrims have made it to Uman for Rosh Hashanah

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

As he jogged up a hill in this central Ukrainian town, a Hasidic man in a black knee-length coat flicked through a pocket prayer book.

