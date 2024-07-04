Democrats and Republicans are miles apart on social issues

Supporters of Joe Biden and Donald Trump see the world in almost polar opposite ways, according to new data from Pew Research.

From gun violence to slavery to gender equity to religious liberty and sexual orientation, Democrats and Republicans express views that are often 50 to 70 points apart.

However, Pew researchers note, there also are divisions within the political parties. But when taken in aggregate, the two sides are miles apart in their views of most every contentious social issue — especially those conservatives have labeled as the “woke” agenda of liberals and progressives.

Among the highlights:

Does the legacy of slavery affect the position of Black people in America today a great deal or a fair amount? Only 27% of Trump supports say yes, compared to 79% of Biden supporters.

Can someone be a man or a woman even if that is different from the sex they were assigned at birth? Nearly all Trump supporters (90%) say gender is determined by sex at birth. In contrast, 59% of Biden voters say gender can be different from sex at birth. Pew researchers note there is great nuance in how Americans in general view gender identity and transgender rights.

Was the U.S. Supreme Court right to legalize same-sex marriage? Biden supporters are about five times as likely (57%) as Trump supporters (11%) to say legalization of same-sex marriage is good for society.

Should there be a "national effort to deport" people who are in the U.S illegally? Nearly two-thirds of Trump backers (63%) support a national effort to deport all those in the country illegally, compared with just 11% of Biden supporters.

Is the criminal justice system "not tough enough on criminals" or does it treat criminals about right? Trump supporters (81%) are twice as likely as Biden supporters (40%) to say the criminal justice system is not tough enough on criminals.

Is society better if people prioritize marriage and family? Three times as many Trump supporters (59%) as Biden supporters (19%) say society is better if people prioritize marriage and family.

Should abortion be legal in all or most cases? Pew found 88% of Biden supporters say abortion should be legal in all or most cases compared to 38% of Trump supporters.

There are other areas where Republicans and Democrats are more likely to agree, the research found. Both sides mostly support the discussion of America’s historical successes, as well as its flaws. But within each party there are limiations.

Nearly identical shares of Biden (74%) and Trump supporters (71%) say it is extremely or very important to have public discussions about the country’s historical successes and strengths. And 78% of Biden supporters and 60% of Trump supporters say it is at least very important to have public discussions about the country’s failures and flaws.

The survey of 8,709 adults was conducted April 8-14, 2024.