Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

DeSantis Attempts to Woo Young Evangelicals

Exclude from home page  |  April 18, 2023

Read the full story: The New York Times

The morning after signing one of the nation’s most stringent abortion bills into law, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida pitched himself to thousands of evangelical college students as a defender of truth, common sense and morality in the public square.

More Articles