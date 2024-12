Read the full story: Graphs About Religion

I need your help, readers! If you’re poking around online and see that a major denomination has posted updated statistics about membership, attendance, giving, or anything similar, please send me an email and point me to the data. I’ve become somewhat of the unofficial “keeper of the records” when it comes to a lot of denominations, but I don’t get press releases or notifications when new data is posted. That means I sometimes miss things.