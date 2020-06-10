Baptist News Global
Died: Francis I. Andersen, Scholar Who Used Computers to Study the Bible

June 10, 2020

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Francis I. Andersen, an Australian scholar who spent more than 35 years analyzing the syntax of the Hebrew Bible and created a powerful computer dictionary of the Scriptures’ clauses, phrases, and text segments, died last month at the age of 94.

