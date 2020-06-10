Died: Francis I. Andersen, Scholar Who Used Computers to Study the Bible

Francis I. Andersen, an Australian scholar who spent more than 35 years analyzing the syntax of the Hebrew Bible and created a powerful computer dictionary of the Scriptures’ clauses, phrases, and text segments, died last month at the age of 94.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 10, 2020
Francis I. Andersen, an Australian scholar who spent more than 35 years analyzing the syntax of the Hebrew Bible and created a powerful computer dictionary of the Scriptures’ clauses, phrases, and text segments, died last month at the age of 94.
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedReligion News Service
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionScott Collins
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionRobert Canoy
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionAlan Bean
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionEmmitt Drumgoole
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKristopher Norris
OpinionDan Day
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionBill Wilson
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionScott Collins
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionRobert Canoy
OpinionDarrell Hamilton II
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionEmmitt Drumgoole
OpinionKristopher Norris
OpinionDan Day
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionAndrew Manis
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionPaul Raybon
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionCody J. Sanders
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionTimothy Peoples
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionStan Hastey
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedReligion News Service
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff