Director of national intelligence warns that Iran is funding anti-Israel protests in US

Exclude from home page  |  July 11, 2024

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said Iran was seeking to interfere in the U.S. election and was stoking protests against Israel as it wages war with Hamas, including through funding demonstrations.

