Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Donald Trump Uses 1 Word To Appeal To Female Voters. Here’s Why It Should Scare You.

Exclude from home page  |  October 14, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump has been using one word in an effort to convince women to vote for him, and it’s one that sets off alarm bells for me as an exvangelical, or former member of the evangelical church.

More Articles