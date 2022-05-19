Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Don’t buy Alito’s assurances: here’s what happens next after Roe falls

Exclude from home page  |  May 19, 2022

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

The leaked first draft of Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson has sent shockwaves throughout the American psyche. This is a stunning reversal of women’s rights that have been in place for half a century.

More Articles