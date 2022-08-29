Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Doug Mastriano Says Discouraging ‘Conversion Therapy’ Is ‘Disgusting’

Exclude from home page  |  August 29, 2022

Read the full story: HuffPost

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, says it’s “disgusting” that the state is directing its agencies to discourage the scientifically discredited practice of “conversion therapy.”

More Articles