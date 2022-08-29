Doug Mastriano Says Discouraging ‘Conversion Therapy’ Is ‘Disgusting’

Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, says it’s “disgusting” that the state is directing its agencies to discourage the scientifically discredited practice of “conversion therapy.”
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 29, 2022
Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, says it’s “disgusting” that the state is directing its agencies to discourage the scientifically discredited practice of “conversion therapy.”
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionSavannah Green
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionSeth David Clark
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKen Sehested
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisPatrick Wilson
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield and Maina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsChristina Stanton
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsRay Mwareya
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionSavannah Green
OpinionSeth David Clark
OpinionKen Sehested
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionRussell Waldrop
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionMarv Knox
OpinionBill Bangham
OpinionAmy Brundle
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionJonathan Feldstein
OpinionEli Withers
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionJustin Cox
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionBeverly A. Howard
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionDalen Jackson
OpinionRick Pidcock
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageJeff Brumley
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff