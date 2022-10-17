Dr. Oz could make history as a Muslim senator, but his faith isn’t a big part of his campaign

Dr. Mehmet Oz rarely talks about his faith on the campaign trail – but, if he wins, the son of Turkish émigrés could make history as the first Muslim elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.
BNG staff | October 17, 2022
