Dr. Oz could make history as a Muslim senator, but his faith isn’t a big part of his campaign

Exclude from home page  |  October 17, 2022

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Dr. Mehmet Oz rarely talks about his faith on the campaign trail – but, if he wins, the son of Turkish émigrés could make history as the first Muslim elected to serve in the U.S. Senate.

