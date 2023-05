Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

“Twenty years ago I thought now would be better. And it’s not.” That’s how Tiffany Vasquez, a longtime resident of Roseville, California, feels after weeks of vicious right-wing attacks on the local LGBTQ community—attacks that are part of an increasingly hostile assault on the rights and dignity of queer, and especially trans, people taking place in many state legislatures, school board meetings, libraries hosting Drag Queen Story Hour events, and other venues nationwide.