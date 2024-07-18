Baptist News Global
El Salvador’s Prisons Are Full. Prison Ministries Are Not.

Exclude from home page  |  July 18, 2024

In just over two years, El Salvador’s government has sent 80,000 people to prison. With over 111,000 people incarcerated, the country has the world’s highest proportion of people behind bars—one inmate for every 56 people.

