ELCA bishops warn about ‘hate-fueled’ political lies

Bishops of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America issued a letter Oct. 1 to “condemn the hateful, deceptive, violent speech that has too readily found a place in our national discourse.”

The letter from the Council of Bishops said: “We lament the ways this language has led to hate-fueled action. We refuse to accept the ongoing normalization of lies and deceit.”

Although not naming Republican candidates Donald Trump and JD Vance, the letter takes clear aim at the kind of false statements both men have become known for and that have grown more outlandish as the election nears.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz is a member of an ELCA congregation but the ELCA as a whole is decidedly purple politically — meaning a near-equal mix of Republicans (red) and Democrats (blue). This data point was reinforced last week in a Substack post by researcher Ryan Burge.

“The ELCA is an incredibly politically diverse denomination. In three of the last four elections, the denomination has been statistically split on their vote choice,” Burge explained.

Over the weekend, CNN documented that Trump made at least 40 distinct false claims in just two Pennsylvania speeches. Trump and Vance repeatedly have told blatant lies about FEMA relief efforts after Hurricane Helene as well as lies about immigrants and their Democratic opponents.

Trump told more than 30,000 documented lies during his four years as president — more than 20 a day.

The ELCA bishops linked lying to the fall of humanity as described in the creation accounts of Genesis: “Humans have contended with the powers of deception ever since.”

As a result of the witness of Jesus as the source of truth, the bishops said, “We refuse to accept the ongoing normalization of lies and deceit.”

The bishops said they are recommitting themselves and urge others to join them in:

Pledging to be vigilant guardians of truth, refusing to perpetuate lies or half-truths that further corrode the fabric of our society.

Committing to rigorous fact-checking, honoring God’s command to “test everything; hold fast to what is good.”

Rejecting the use of humor that normalizes falsehood, remembering that our speech should “always be gracious.”

Boldly advocating for the marginalized and oppressed, emulating Christ’s love for the least among us.

Courageously interrupting hate speech, standing firm in the knowledge that all are created in God’s image.

Leaning in with curiosity, engaging with those who think differently and “put(ting) the best construction on our neighbor’s action.”

Amplifying voices of truth.

