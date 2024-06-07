Emigration: The hidden catalyst behind the rise of the radical right in Europe’s depopulating regions

Earlier this spring, the European Parliament voted to overhaul its immigration policy to more evenly distribute responsibility among member states for managing the arrival of migrants and asylum-seekers.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 7, 2024
Earlier this spring, the European Parliament voted to overhaul its immigration policy to more evenly distribute responsibility among member states for managing the arrival of migrants and asylum-seekers.
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionCatherine Meeks
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMallory Challis
AnalysisMallory Challis
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
AnalysisMeredith Stone
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMaina Mwaura
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHannah Brown
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAria Razfar
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStan Hastey
OpinionRodney Kennedy
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff