Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Engineered in His Image? Christians More Cautious About Gene Editing.

Exclude from home page  |  December 11, 2020

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Christians around the globe share concerns about the application of fast-advancing gene-editing technology, making them more cautious about the research and its potential application to alter a baby’s genetic makeup, according to a new survey.

More Articles