Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Episcopal Diocese of Maine mandates vaccine for clergy

Exclude from home page  |  August 27, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Maine mandated Monday (Aug. 23) that all clergy and staff in the diocese be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September. It is one of the first COVID-19 vaccine mandates for clergy in the U.S.

More Articles