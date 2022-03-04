Baptist News Global
A body is pictured on the outskirts of Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on Feb. 26. (Photo by Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/Abaca/Sipa USA(Sipa via AP Images)

Ethicists Without Borders issues statement on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Opinion  |  March 4, 2022

Dear BNG readers:

Ethicists without Borders is a Facebook group spearheaded by the distinguished Christian ethicist Tobias Winright of St. Louis University. This group has just released the statement below. I am a signatory.

Note the following elements:

  • This statement calls what is going on by its right name — not vague worries about “the conflict in Ukraine,” but concrete description of “Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.”
  • The statement situates Russian actions as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, and as war crimes.
  • It expresses solidarity with the democratically elected Ukrainian government and its people and calls for spiritual, practical and humanitarian aid and advocacy.
  • It applauds and calls for further vigils, protests and especially conscientious objection actions in Russia and among Russian soldiers. These are crucial steps and are already happening.
  • The statement does not go further, undoubtedly because group consensus would shatter if it did. I would have added a statement of support for the unprecedentedly strong economic sanctions and political isolation being requited on the Putin regime and its cronies, as well as for the provision of international military aid to help Ukrainians defend their homeland, themselves, and their children.

This rare support on my part for military aid as one among many aspects of resistance to unjust aggression is rooted in the principle of neighbor-love, and in the practical hope that these steps will both prevent Putin from conquering Ukraine and drive him from power, opening the way for the possibility of a democratic future for Russia and greater peace and security for the whole world. This, it seems to me, is what just peacemaking requires at this particular moment.

The statement follows:

AS ETHICISTS, scholars and religious leaders, we condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s brutal, wholly unprovoked and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“There can be no credible ethical justification in defense of this attack.”

There can be no credible ethical justification in defense of this attack. Attempts by Russian spokespeople to appropriate ethical language for rhetorical effect and to fabricate a pretext for invasion were transparently disingenuous. We call on religious, moral and political leaders, if they have not yet done so, to join us in unreserved denunciation of this unconscionable act of aggression.

This long-planned military assault against a democratic, independent, European sovereign state is a flagrant violation of international law and undermines the founding principles of the U.N. Charter. It challenges the very basis of peace and security across Europe, which includes every nation’s right to choose their own economic and security arrangements, free from subjugation, coercion or unwarranted interference in their affairs.

We deplore and lament the tragic loss of life, enormous suffering and destruction of infrastructure and cultural heritage inflicted on the innocent people of Ukraine. We especially decry the indiscriminate and illegal attacks on civilian areas, hospitals and schools, the use of internationally banned cluster munitions, and other war crimes documented by human rights organizations.

We stand in solidarity with the democratically elected president, parliament and government of Ukraine, and with the Ukrainian people courageously defending their homeland, their independence and the values of the free world. We call on people of faith and good will everywhere to mobilize spiritual and practical resources to support humanitarian relief efforts and to advocate on behalf of refugees.

“Let us work together toward establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.”

We applaud the courage and compassion of the many Russian citizens protesting against this attack on their Ukrainian neighbors, relatives and friends, knowing they themselves face risks of arrest and oppression. It is our profound hope that members of the Russian military will lay down their weapons in conscientious protest against this illegal and immoral invasion and refuse to comply with orders to participate in war crimes.

We call on people of faith and goodwill everywhere to support the growing international protests and peace vigils demanding an end to the violence and an immediate withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine. Let us work together toward establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Signed

David P. Gushee is a leading Christian ethicist. serves as distinguished university professor of Christian Ethics at Mercer University, chair of Christian social ethics at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, and senior research fellow at International Baptist Theological Study Centre. He is a past president of both the American Academy of Religion and the Society of Christian Ethics. His latest book is Introducing Christian Ethics. He’s also the author of Kingdom EthicsAfter Evangelicalism, and Changing Our Mind: The Landmark Call for Inclusion of LGBTQ Christians. He and his wife, Jeanie, live in Atlanta. Learn more: davidpgushee.com or Facebook.

