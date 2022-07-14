Baptist News Global
Evangelical Covenant Church’s First Female President Likes a Challenge

July 14, 2022

When Tammy Swanson-Draheim began serving in the Evangelical Covenant Church (ECC), it was difficult for women in ministry to find lead pastor roles in the denomination. Twenty-three years later, she became the first female president in its history.

