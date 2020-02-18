Evangelical pastor has a simple mission: Get Trump out

Doug Pagitt’s answer is Vote Common Good, a nationwide bus tour aimed at convincing religiously motivated voters to cast their ballots for the eventual Democratic candidate.
CuratedReligion News Service | February 18, 2020
Doug Pagitt’s answer is Vote Common Good, a nationwide bus tour aimed at convincing religiously motivated voters to cast their ballots for the eventual Democratic candidate.
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
OpinionWendell Griffen
NewsBarbara Francis
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedHuffPost
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionLaura Mayo
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
NewsBob Allen
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionJonathan Davis
OpinionCorey Fields
NewsBob Allen
OpinionBill Leonard
BNG Promoted Content
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionWendell Griffen
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionLaura Mayo
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionJonathan Davis
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionPaul Robeson Ford
Exclude from home page
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionSusan M. Shaw Brenda McComb
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionChristy Edwards
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionDavid Gushee
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionAndrew Daugherty
CuratedReligion News Service
CuratedHuffPost
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurtis Freeman
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content
Curated
Exclude from home pageCurated Content